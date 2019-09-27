US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Keeps the firm note. The 2019 high near 99.40 appears closer

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY keeps its march north unabated on Friday and is now looking to consolidate the recent breakout of the key barrier at 99.00 the figure.
  • The continuation of the buying pressure in the buck should see the 2019 high near 99.40 re-tested any time soon ahead of May 2017 high at 99.89.
  • While above the 3-month support line, today at 98.18, the index is expected to keep the bullish bias unchanged.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.22
Today Daily Change 17
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 99.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.57
Daily SMA50 98.18
Daily SMA100 97.69
Daily SMA200 97.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.28
Previous Daily Low 98.84
Previous Weekly High 98.75
Previous Weekly Low 98.04
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.81

 

 

