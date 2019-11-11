US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: further downside should meet contention in the 97.90 region

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index is correcting lower after clinching fresh multi-week highs at 98.40 on Friday.
  • Extra losses are likely to find moderate support in the 97.90 region, where coincide a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop and he 100-day SMA.
  • In the meantime, the positive view on DXY remains unchanged while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 97.51.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.26
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 98.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.74
Daily SMA50 98.32
Daily SMA100 97.92
Daily SMA200 97.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.4
Previous Daily Low 98.1
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.78

 

 

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.28 as UK GDP misses

GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.28 as UK GDP misses

GBP/USD is trading around 1.28 after UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ and 1% YoY. Moody's has downgraded the outlook to negative.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY

USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY

Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption. Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.

USD/JPY News

Gold recovers from 3-month lows, up little around $1465 level

Gold recovers from 3-month lows, up little around $1465 level

Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to three-month lows, though lacked any strong bullish conviction.

Gold News

UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized

UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized

"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.

