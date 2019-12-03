US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Further downside expected to hold around 97.60, the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY continues to correct lower after breaching the 98.00 support.
  • The 200-day SMA in the 97.60 region emerges as key contention area.

DXY is extending its retracement after failing to surpass the 98.50 region on a convincing fashion in past sessions.

Key support area emerges at the 200-day SMA near 97.60. A breakdown of this region should put October/November lows near 97.00 the figure back on the radar.

In case bulls regain control, the 98.50 region is expected to come back into focus.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.82
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 97.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.13
Daily SMA50 98.21
Daily SMA100 98.14
Daily SMA200 97.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.38
Previous Daily Low 97.81
Previous Weekly High 98.54
Previous Weekly Low 98.17
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

