US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Further downside could see monthly lows near 97.00 re-tested

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index has broken below the critical 200-day SMA once again today and remains under heavy downside pressure.
  • If this breach is convincing then the outlook on the buck should shift to bearish (from constructive) and the next target should emerge at the monthly low at 97.14 (October 18).
  • Further south emerges the August low at 97.03.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.28
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 97.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.12
Daily SMA50 98.38
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98
Previous Daily Low 97.45
Previous Weekly High 97.9
Previous Weekly Low 97.15
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.38

 

 

