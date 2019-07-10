US Dollar Index technical analysis: Fed’s Powell spoils the bull party as DXY flirts with 97.00

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY dropped as Fed’s Powell sends a dovish message to the market. 
  • Immediate resistances are seen at 97.30 and the 97.55 level.  

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell below 97.30 and the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). Dovish remarks by Fed’s Powell sent the greenback down across the board.

DXY 4-hour chart

The market is challenging the 97.00 handle and the 200 SMA. A breach below 97.00 can lead to 96.60 and 96.37.

DXY 30-minute chart

The greenback is sliding below 97.30 and the main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The market might enter a consolidation with 97.30 and 97.55 levels as immediate resistances.


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.09
Today Daily Change -0.41
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 97.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97
Daily SMA50 97.43
Daily SMA100 97.12
Daily SMA200 96.66
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.59
Previous Daily Low 97.36
Previous Weekly High 97.45
Previous Weekly Low 96.28
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD retains gains and tests 1.1260 post-Powell, ignores FOMC’s Minutes

Given Fed Chair Powell’s words earlier today, the market has chosen to ignore the Minutes of the latest meeting. Dollar’s weakness continues as more rate cuts are back on the table.

GBP/USD struggles with 1.2500 after the dust settles

The Pound benefited from broad dollar’s weakness just temporarily as the GBP/USD pair modest advance doesn’t change the bearish outlook. UK data keeps missing market’s expectations, although a light of hope surged from monthly GDP.

USD/JPY: Printing fresh lows on dovish FOMC Minutes

USD/JPY was offered in late London and met a low of 108.39 as the Greenback drops to test the parameters of the 97 handle.

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

