US Dollar Index technical analysis: Fed’s Powell spoils the bull party as DXY flirts with 97.00

DXY dropped as Fed’s Powell sends a dovish message to the market.

Immediate resistances are seen at 97.30 and the 97.55 level.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell below 97.30 and the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). Dovish remarks by Fed’s Powell sent the greenback down across the board.

DXY 4-hour chart

The market is challenging the 97.00 handle and the 200 SMA. A breach below 97.00 can lead to 96.60 and 96.37.

DXY 30-minute chart

The greenback is sliding below 97.30 and the main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The market might enter a consolidation with 97.30 and 97.55 levels as immediate resistances.



Additional key levels