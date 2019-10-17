US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY under heavy pressure breaks below September lows and 100 DSMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is under heavy bearish pressure as the market broke below the September lows. 
  • DXY also broke below the 100-day simple moving average (DSMA) as the market is approaching the 200 DSMA. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, this Thursday, the Greenback accelerated its decline breaking below the 100 DSMA en route towards the 200 DSMA today at 97.39. 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is under heavy bearish pressure below the main SMAs. DXY reached the 97.60 support level. Given the strong momentum down, the support is not expected to hold and 97.20 and 96.80 can be next on the way down.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistances are seen at the 97.80, 98.00 and 98.20 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.61
Today Daily Change -0.41
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 98.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.78
Daily SMA50 98.47
Daily SMA100 97.84
Daily SMA200 97.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.42
Previous Daily Low 97.9
Previous Weekly High 99.26
Previous Weekly Low 98.19
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100

EUR/USD sticks to daily gains above 1.1100

The EUR/USD pair consolidates intraday gains, despite not so encouraging Brexit headlines after all. Mixed US data keeps the greenback under pressure, as well as equities trading in the green.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament

GBP/USD comfortable above 1.2800, focus shifts to Parliament

The EU27 approved the latest withdrawal agreement and the political declaration, as expected. Broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair ahead of Parliament's extraordinary session next Saturday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point

The USD/JPY pair climbed higher toward the 109 handle during the European Trading hours as the announcement of the Brexit deal made allowed risk-on flows to dominate the markets. 

USD/JPY News

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.

Gold News

As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again

As soon as the China deal falls apart the dollar will rise again

Where does the dollar go from here? We might wonder if an okay US economy still fades a bit in the face of a recovering European and perhaps UK economy. We guess the dollar is not getting a comeuppance right now, just a correction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures