US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY under bearish pressure at daily lows, nearing 98.40 support level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is losing steam after hitting new 2019 highs on Tuesday. 
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at the 94.42 and 98.20 support levels.
 

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is correcting down after hitting new 2019 highs on Tuesday. 

This Wednesday, the Greenback is under bearish pressure below the 98.68 resistance. The market is set to continue declining towards 98.42 and 98.20 support levels in the medium term.
 

DXY is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs. Immediate resistances are seen at the 98.68 and 98.94 levels. 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.51
Today Daily Change -0.45
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 98.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.14
Daily SMA50 97.64
Daily SMA100 97.54
Daily SMA200 97.08
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.38
Previous Daily Low 98.92
Previous Weekly High 99.02
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

