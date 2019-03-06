US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY tumble as rate cuts might be coming soon

The 10-year bond yields are at their lowest since September 2018.

Fed's Bullard says that rate cut might be coming soon. This was seen as bearish for the dollar.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs). This Monday DXY had another sharp drop. The bear drove the market below the 50 SMA.



DXY 4-hour chart

Bears will try to break below 97.00 swing low to reach 69.74 and 96.40 to the downside. Resistances are seen at 97.30 and 97.55.



Additional key levels