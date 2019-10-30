US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY trades at three-day lows after Fed’s rate cut and press conference

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is under pressure after the Fed’s rate cut and the press conference.

The market is challenging 97.45 support. Further weakness to 97.20 can be expected below this level.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) after a sharp drop in October. The Federal Reserve Bank cut interest rates as expected. After an initial rise, the Buck reversed its gains and is now trading at three-day lows. The decline was triggered during the press conference.

DXY four-hour chart

On the four-hour chart, the Greenback broke below the 97.650 support while trading below its main SMAs. The market can continue to decline towards 97.45 and 97.20 support levels.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 97.60/70 zone and 97.90 price level.

Additional key levels