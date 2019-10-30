US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY trades at three-day lows after Fed’s rate cut and press conference

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is under pressure after the Fed’s rate cut and the press conference.
  • The market is challenging 97.45 support. Further weakness to 97.20 can be expected below this level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) after a sharp drop in October. The Federal Reserve Bank cut interest rates as expected. After an initial rise, the Buck reversed its gains and is now trading at three-day lows. The decline was triggered during the press conference.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the Greenback broke below the 97.650 support while trading below its main SMAs. The market can continue to decline towards 97.45 and 97.20 support levels. 
 

 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 97.60/70 zone and 97.90 price level.
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.56
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 97.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.2
Daily SMA50 98.4
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.93
Previous Daily Low 97.61
Previous Weekly High 97.9
Previous Weekly Low 97.15
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises after the Fed rate cut

EUR/USD rises after the Fed rate cut

EUR/USD is rising above 1.11, in choppy trade following the Fed's rate cut. The central bank is on hold, reluctant to raise nor cut rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.29 after the Fed decision, amid UK election speculation

GBP/USD battles 1.29 after the Fed decision, amid UK election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 after the Fed cut rates and as the UK Brexit Party may ease PM Johnson's path to victory in the December 12 elections.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY spikes to 109 after FOMC cuts policy rate

USD/JPY spikes to 109 after FOMC cuts policy rate

The USD/JPY pair spiked to 109 after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% as expected.

USD/JPY News

Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed

Gold dumps over $12 on another hawkish rate cut from the Fed

Gold has been volatile on the day, settling higher in the futures ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, and then falling post the rate cut. 

Gold News

BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus

BOJ Preview: to add or not to add stimulus

If the Federal Reserve's statement was not hawkish enough – Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the upbeat stance. However, one comment on rate hikes seemed to have reversed the course of the dollar's gains, sending it down.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures