US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY takes another hit, finishes the week on its lows near 98.30

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY keeps bleeding into Friday as the risk-on mood is hurting the Greenback. 
  • Next week the market will likely try to break below the 98.00 handle. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above the main 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, DXY closes this Friday below the 50 SMA. The last time this happened, it was in July this year.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below 98.20 can open the doors to more losses towards the 98.00 handle. A break below this level can lead to 97.60.  
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 98.63 and 98.85 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.32
Today Daily Change -0.40
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 98.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.8
Daily SMA50 98.42
Daily SMA100 97.82
Daily SMA200 97.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.13
Previous Daily Low 98.62
Previous Weekly High 99.67
Previous Weekly Low 98.63
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

