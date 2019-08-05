US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY takes another hit and settles near the 97.55 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is retracing down from the 2019 highs as the trade war is taking its tolls.
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at 97.30, followed by 97.16 and 97.00 supports. 
 

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, the greenback is currently pulling back down sharply from the 2019 highs as the market is down for the third consecutive session. The US-China trade war is weighing on the greenback. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
 
DXY is challenging 97.55 support and the 100 SMA. The bears can continue to drag the market down towards 97.30, 97.16, 97.00 and the 96.80 levels. 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The market can find immediate resistance at the 97.80 and 98.10 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.54
Today Daily Change -0.54
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 98.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.54
Daily SMA50 97.23
Daily SMA100 97.28
Daily SMA200 96.93
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.45
Previous Daily Low 98.05
Previous Weekly High 98.94
Previous Weekly Low 97.9
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war

China let the Yuan devalue to its lowest in over a decade, sending the greenback down against all major rivals and at the same time, spurring risk aversion. EUR/USD added roughly 200 pips after hitting last week a multi-year low.

GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes

Despite dollar's sell-off, the Pound was unable to attract investors amid prevalent concerns about a hard-Brexit. GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2150.

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY's safe-haven status.

Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

Gold has been in demand and extended its Friday's rally, moving to a high of $1,469.70 following heightened tensions n the global stage between the US and China taking the spotlight away from the Federal Reserve for the time being.

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions. 

