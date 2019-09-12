US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY takes a hit as ECB's QE comes into play

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The European Central Bank (ECB) sends markets into turmoil as the Bank cuts rates and launch a Quantitative Easing (QE) program. 
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) erases intraday gains and remains bullish above the 200 DSMA. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Dollar Index has been on a rollercoaster this Thursday as the European Central Bank's cut rates by 10 basis points and launch a new Quantitative Easing program. The Greenback is somewhat underpinned by rising 10-year US Bond Yields which are trading at one-month's high. 
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY had a sharp spike down and is now settling above 98.20 and the rising 200 SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Initially, bulls will need to overcome the 98.42 and 98.55 resistances after which 98.68 and 98.94 can come back into play although at this stage it is unclear if the market can get that far in the medium term.
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY erased the earlier intraday gains and is now under pressure below its main SMAs. The 98.20 is for now supporting the market. The 98.08 support level might be the last bastion of defence before a more meaningful correction down in the US Dollar. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.37
Today Daily Change -0.26
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 98.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.36
Daily SMA50 97.87
Daily SMA100 97.6
Daily SMA200 97.12
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.74
Previous Daily Low 98.31
Previous Weekly High 99.38
Previous Weekly Low 98.08
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles near a weekly high of 1.1086

EUR/USD settles near a weekly high of 1.1086

The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains following wide intraday swings, triggered by ECB’s announcement of a full stimulus package. Fed’s the next to move in this chess game between policymakers.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD trades around 1.2350 amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is back to around 1.2350 after falling earlier. The Yellowhammer documents have revealed worrying economic outcomes in a no-deal scenario. US inflation beat expectations.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs

USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs

After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY.

USD/JPY News

Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate

Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate

Precious metals were mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week despite positive US data while balancing up the risks associated with the European Central Bank's announcements earlier today.

Gold News

US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board

US Consumer Price Index outlook: Price stability all across the board

Federal Reserve has inflation figures under control. US Inflation Table barely shows any meaningful trends. USD reaction to a predictably stable US CPI release expected to be limited.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures