US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY suck at monthly highs near 98.40 level

  • DXY is trading in a very tight range in Thursday’s New York session.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.40 resistance level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday the Greenback is once again challenging the 98.40 level while trading just above the 50 DMA.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY keeps pressuring the 98.40 resistance. If the sellers give up and the market breaks above the 98.40 resistance on a daily basis, there is scope for further upside towards the 98.65 and the 99.26 resistances.
  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.30, 98.20 and 98.10 levels. 
 

 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.36
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 98.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.74
Daily SMA50 98.29
Daily SMA100 97.99
Daily SMA200 97.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.45
Previous Daily Low 98.29
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.59

 

 

