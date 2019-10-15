US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY struggles, remains vulnerable below 98.63 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is under bearish pressure as the market is challenging last week’s lows.
  • Investors are likely watching the 98.20/98.00 support zone.  
  • On Wednesday, traders will monitor the Retail Sales Control Group in the United States (US).
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Tuesday DXY failed to move beyond the 98.50 level and the 50 SMA as the Index is about to trade near last week’s lows. On Wednesday, traders will monitor the Retail Sales Control Group in the US. 

 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs. If the market breaks the 98.20 support, the Index is likely to challenge the 98.00 handle, which is the September low. If the bulls fail to defend this level, then the market can be set for further losses towards the 97.60 level. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Bulls would need to have a daily close above the 98.63 resistance to alleviate the bearish pressure.
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.28
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 98.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.8
Daily SMA50 98.44
Daily SMA100 97.83
Daily SMA200 97.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.53
Previous Daily Low 98.36
Previous Weekly High 99.26
Previous Weekly Low 98.19
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns

EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns

The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal

GBP/USD surges to 5-month highs on reports of a draft Brexit deal

GBP/USD has leaped toward 1.28, hitting the highest since May. Reports suggest that the UK and the EU are zooming in on a deal. Details are awaited and negotiations continue.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s

The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.

USD/JPY News

Gold slumps to $1,480 area on Brexit hopes

Gold slumps to $1,480 area on Brexit hopes

The troy ounce of the precious metal continued to weaken in USD terms in the American trading hours as markets cheered reports claiming that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could be announced before the end of the day on Tuesday.

Gold News

Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well

Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well

The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures