US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY starts the week with a run to the 98.84 price level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is starting the week with a boost.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.45 resistance level.
 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The Greenback gained some strength this Monday as the market broke to the upside from the triangle pattern. The market seems to be set for a run to the 99.10 resistance if the bulls overcome the 99.85 price level.
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 98.60 and 98.45 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.67
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 98.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.45
Daily SMA50 98.05
Daily SMA100 97.64
Daily SMA200 97.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.64
Previous Daily Low 98.14
Previous Weekly High 98.75
Previous Weekly Low 98.04
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.19

 

 

