US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY starts the week on the back foot, trades below 97.80 level

- DXY is continuing to correct down this Monday.
- The next key supports are seen at the 97.70 and 97.50 levels.
DXY daily chart
DXY 4-hour chart
DXY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|97.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.81
|Daily SMA50
|98.28
|Daily SMA100
|98.02
|Daily SMA200
|97.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.24
|Previous Daily Low
|97.96
|Previous Weekly High
|98.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.96
|Previous Monthly High
|99.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 11-day high amid mixed trade headlines, central bank talk
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend but fresh reports say the mood has soured. ECB members have reaffirmed their stance calling for fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD choppy around 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. PM Johnson abandoned his plans for cutting corporate taxes, disappointing markets. Nevertheless, he remains in the lead ahead of the elections.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
Gold erases daily losses on US-China trade headlines, trades above $1,465
After falling to $1,456 during the European session, the XAU/USD pair gained traction in the last hour with the precious metal finding demand as a safe haven on resurfacing fears over the United States and China failing to reach a deal.
Gold erases daily losses on US-China trade headlines, trades above $1,465
China is reportedly pessimistic about a trade deal with US. 10-year US T-bond yield is erasing nearly 1% on Monday. Wall Street's main indexes look to open modestly lower.