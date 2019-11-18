US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY starts the week on the back foot, trades below 97.80 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is continuing to correct down this Monday. 
  • The next key supports are seen at the 97.70 and 97.50 levels. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Monday the buck dropped to its lowest in height-days below the 50 and 100 DMAs.
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is retracing down below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The market broke below the 98.00 handle The market is now parked just above the 97.70 level. If the bears launch a new attack, the market can decline towards the 97.50 and 97.20 levels
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The greenback is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Resistance is seen at the 98.00 handle followed by the 98.10 and 98.20 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.76
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 97.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.81
Daily SMA50 98.28
Daily SMA100 98.02
Daily SMA200 97.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.24
Previous Daily Low 97.96
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.44

 

 

EUR/USD hits 11-day high amid mixed trade headlines, central bank talk

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend but fresh reports say the mood has soured. ECB members have reaffirmed their stance calling for fiscal stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD choppy around 1.2950 amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. PM Johnson abandoned his plans for cutting corporate taxes, disappointing markets. Nevertheless, he remains in the lead ahead of the elections.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA

USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.

USD/JPY News

Gold erases daily losses on US-China trade headlines, trades above $1,465

After falling to $1,456 during the European session, the XAU/USD pair gained traction in the last hour with the precious metal finding demand as a safe haven on resurfacing fears over the United States and China failing to reach a deal.

Gold News

Gold erases daily losses on US-China trade headlines, trades above $1,465

China is reportedly pessimistic about a trade deal with US. 10-year US T-bond yield is erasing nearly 1% on Monday. Wall Street's main indexes look to open modestly lower.

