US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY spikes up to 97.30 as hopes for a deal with Mexico are on the horizon

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI came in better-than-anticipated at 56.9 vs. 55.5 helping the greenback.

A potential deal with Mexico to prevent tariffs is sending the dollar up.



DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).



DXY 4-hour chart

DXY found support at the 97.00 handle. Bulls can try to reach 97.55 and 97.80 resistances to the upside. Support is at 97.30 and 97.00 figure.

Additional key levels