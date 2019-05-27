US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY sees a modest recovery this Monday

DXY ticked up slightly this Monday as the risk off mode eased slightly with encouraging words from Pesident Trump about the trade war.

Will the bulls be able to reconquer 98.10 to the upside?

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is evolving in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). DXY recouped some of the lost ground in the last two days of trading.

DXY 4-hour chart

The greenback is having a small rebound from near the 97.50 level and the 200 SMA.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is challenging the 97.80 resistance and the 100 SMA. A break above this resistance can lead to 97.90 which is the last bastion for a full recovery towards 98.10. To the downside 97.50 and 97.30 can continue to be bearish targets in the coming sessions if the 97.90 resistance holds.



Additional key levels