US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY reverses daily gains and trades near 98.40 in the aftermath of the ECB

- DXY (US Dollar Index) is on a rollercoaster as the European Central Bank (ECB) cuts rates and launch a Quantitative Easing program.
- The level to beat for bulls is at the 98.68 resistance level.
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
DXY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|98.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.36
|Daily SMA50
|97.87
|Daily SMA100
|97.6
|Daily SMA200
|97.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.74
|Previous Daily Low
|98.31
|Previous Weekly High
|99.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.08
|Previous Monthly High
|99.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.24
