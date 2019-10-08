US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY retraces to 99.10 level on Fed’s Powell speech

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Fed’s Chairman Jerome Powell says that policy is never on a preset course, will change as appropriate.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY broke above the 99.10 resistance and the 50 SMA. The Greenback has room to appreciate towards the 99.30/99.43 resistance zone in the medium term. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.10/99.00 support zone. 
 
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0955
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.0972
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0995
Daily SMA50 1.1059
Daily SMA100 1.115
Daily SMA200 1.1229
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1001
Previous Daily Low 1.0962
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0986
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0956
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0917
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1017
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

