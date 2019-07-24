US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY remains upbeat above the 97.55 support level

DXY clings to gains above the 97.55 support level.

The levels to beat for buyers are seen at 97.80 and 98.38 (2019 high).

DXY daily chart

The market is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) and the 97.55 support.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is challenging the 97.80 resistance level as it is trading above its main SMAs. A break above the level can lead to the 2019 high near 98.38. Immediate support is seen at the 97.55 and 97.30 levels.

Additional key levels