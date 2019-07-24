US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY remains upbeat above the 97.55 support level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY clings to gains above the 97.55 support level.
  • The levels to beat for buyers are seen at 97.80 and 98.38 (2019 high). 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The market is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) and the 97.55 support.
dxy

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is challenging the 97.80 resistance level as it is trading above its main SMAs. A break above the level can lead to the 2019 high near 98.38. Immediate support is seen at the 97.55 and 97.30 levels.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.7
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 97.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.96
Daily SMA50 97.19
Daily SMA100 97.2
Daily SMA200 96.84
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.74
Previous Daily Low 97.29
Previous Weekly High 97.45
Previous Weekly Low 96.67
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

