US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY remains under pressure. Risks a break below 98.00

  • DXY is now attempting a sideline pattern in the lower end of the recent range around the 55-day SMA in the 98.30 region. This area also coincides with the May top at 98.37.
  • The correction lower still looks well in place in the near term and the Greenback risks a potential move to, initially, the 98.00 level ahead of the Fibo retracement at 97.87, which should hold the downside.
  • Occasional rebounds face the initial barrier at the 21-day SMA at 98.78 ahead of last week’s top at 99.25.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.33
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 98.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.81
Daily SMA50 98.46
Daily SMA100 97.84
Daily SMA200 97.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.65
Previous Daily Low 98.2
Previous Weekly High 99.26
Previous Weekly Low 98.19
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

