US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY picking up steam, challenging the 99.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is trading in the 99.63/99.00 band for the third consecutive day.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 99.00/99.10 resistance zone. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is in the 98.63/99.00 range while trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs. The Greenback is bullish above the 200 SMA and a break of the 99.00/99.10 resistance zone can expose the 99.30 resistance in the medium term.

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.85 and 98.63 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.97
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 98.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.72
Daily SMA50 98.38
Daily SMA100 97.79
Daily SMA200 97.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.01
Previous Daily Low 98.74
Previous Weekly High 99.67
Previous Weekly Low 98.63
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

