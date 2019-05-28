US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY picking up steam and nearing the 98.00 figure

The risk-off mood is helping the US Dollar to climb back near the 98.00 level.

The next resistance can be 98.10 followed by the 2019 high at 98.38.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). DXY is regaining some of the lost ground last week.

DXY 4-hour chart

The greenback is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above the 97.90 resistance and its main SMAs suggesting that bulls can try to drive the market towards 98.10/20 and 98.38 the 2019 high. On the flip side, if bears bring the market below 97.90 then a retracement towards 97.70 can be on the cards.



