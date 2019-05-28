US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY picking up steam and nearing the 98.00 figure

- The risk-off mood is helping the US Dollar to climb back near the 98.00 level.
- The next resistance can be 98.10 followed by the 2019 high at 98.38.
DXY daily chart
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). DXY is regaining some of the lost ground last week.
DXY 4-hour chart
The greenback is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.
DXY 30-minute chart
DXY is trading above the 97.90 resistance and its main SMAs suggesting that bulls can try to drive the market towards 98.10/20 and 98.38 the 2019 high. On the flip side, if bears bring the market below 97.90 then a retracement towards 97.70 can be on the cards.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|97.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.68
|Daily SMA50
|97.37
|Daily SMA100
|96.87
|Daily SMA200
|96.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.79
|Previous Daily Low
|97.55
|Previous Weekly High
|98.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.55
|Previous Monthly High
|98.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
