US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY picking up steam and nearing the 98.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The risk-off mood is helping the US Dollar to climb back near the 98.00 level. 
  • The next resistance can be 98.10 followed by the 2019 high at 98.38.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). DXY is regaining some of the lost ground last week.

DXY 4-hour chart

The greenback is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above the 97.90 resistance and its main SMAs suggesting that bulls can try to drive the market towards 98.10/20 and 98.38 the 2019 high. On the flip side, if bears bring the market below 97.90 then a retracement towards 97.70 can be on the cards. 


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.95
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 97.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.68
Daily SMA50 97.37
Daily SMA100 96.87
Daily SMA200 96.43
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.79
Previous Daily Low 97.55
Previous Weekly High 98.38
Previous Weekly Low 97.55
Previous Monthly High 98.34
Previous Monthly Low 96.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD weighed by fears of a hard-Brexit

GBP/USD weighed by fears of a hard-Brexit

The Sterling came under renewed selling pressure at the end of the day, following comments from UK PM candidate, Esther McVey, who said that the only way to deliver the referendum result is to embrace leaving without a deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 3-day lows

The pair is down to its lowest since last Thursday, as improving US Consumer Confidence and lingering trade war tensions play against the shared currency. Dollar firmer against most major rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD weighed by fears of a hard-Brexit

GBP/USD weighed by fears of a hard-Brexit

The Sterling came under renewed selling pressure at the end of the day, following comments from UK PM candidate, Esther McVey, who said that the only way to deliver the referendum result is to embrace leaving without a deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  