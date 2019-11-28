US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY parked below the key 98.50 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is hovering below the 98.50 key resistance near the November highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.50 price level. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, DXY turns slightly negative, however still hanging near the November highs.
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trending up above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is nearing a critical resistance at the 98.50 level just above the November high. A break of the 98.50 level, could expose the 99.20 level and the 99.67 level (2019 high) if the bulls gather enough strength. 
     

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
The greenback is grinding up above an upward sloping 200 SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 98.20 level and 98.00 handle. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.33
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 98.39
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.01
Daily SMA50 98.23
Daily SMA100 98.11
Daily SMA200 97.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.44
Previous Daily Low 98.26
Previous Weekly High 98.31
Previous Weekly Low 97.68
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

