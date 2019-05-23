US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY loses traction as the bears challenge the 98.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs). 

DXY 4-hour chart

The greenback didn’t find acceptance above the 2019 high at 98.34. Although the market reached 98.34 on an intraday basis this Thursday it seems unlikely the market is going to close above this level.


DXY 30-minute chart

DXY bears brought the index below the 98.10 level as they are testing the 200 SMA. The momentum is turning negative as 97.83 and 97.77 support might be the next bearish target. Further down lies 97.45 support. Resistances are at 98.10 and 98.34 levels.


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.06
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 98.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.73
Daily SMA50 97.3
Daily SMA100 96.82
Daily SMA200 96.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.12
Previous Daily Low 97.89
Previous Weekly High 98.03
Previous Weekly Low 97.03
Previous Monthly High 98.34
Previous Monthly Low 96.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

