US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY little changed on Thursday awaits catalyst

The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below key technical levels putting the bull trend at risk.

Resistance can be located at the 96.46 and 96.74 levels.

DXY daily chart



The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below 96.46 key support and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA) suggesting a potential halt to the bull trend.

DXY 4-hour chart



DXY is pressured below the main SMAs suggesting negative momentum in the near term. Sellers want to get to 95.74 and 95.17 to the downside. Immediate resistance is at 96.46 and 96.74.



DXY 30-minute chart



The market is correcting up above the 200 SMA as DXY remains under pressure below the 96.46 resistance. Bulls would need to break this resistance to get out of the woods.



Additional key levels