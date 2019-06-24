US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is under heavy pressure near 96.00

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below key technical levels.
  • Bears are in charge as they can reach 95.74 and 95.17 targets.

 

DXY daily chart

 

The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below 96.46 key support and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA) suggesting that the bear are taking control.

 

DXY 4-hour chart

 

DXY is under pressure below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Bears can get to 95.74 and 95.17 on the way down. Resistance is seen at 96.46 and 69.74. .

 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.02
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 96.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.26
Daily SMA50 97.48
Daily SMA100 97.12
Daily SMA200 96.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.71
Previous Daily Low 96.15
Previous Weekly High 97.77
Previous Weekly Low 96.15
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 96
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

