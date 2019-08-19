US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is stable above 98.10 as bulls are looking at the 2019 high

DXY (US Dollar Index) is starting the week quietly holding above the 98.10 level.

The next potential targets on the way up could be located at 98.68 and 98.93 (2019 high).

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback is trading withing Friday range on a quiet Monday.

DXY 4-hour chart

The market is grinding up above its main SMAs. DXY bulls need to have a daily close above 98.38 to trade towards 98.68 and the 98.93 level (2019 high).

DXY 30-minute chart

The Greenback is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum. Immediate support could be found near the 98.10, 97.95 and 97.85 levels.

Additional key levels