US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is stable above 98.10 as bulls are looking at the 2019 high

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is starting the week quietly holding above the 98.10 level.
  • The next potential targets on the way up could be located at 98.68 and 98.93 (2019 high).
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback is trading withing Friday range on a quiet Monday. 
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
The market is grinding up above its main SMAs. DXY bulls need to have a daily close above 98.38 to trade towards 98.68 and the 98.93 level (2019 high). 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum. Immediate support could be found near the 98.10, 97.95 and 97.85 levels.
 

Additional key levels

SP 500

Overview
Today last price 2929.5
Today Daily Change 38.50
Today Daily Change % 1.33
Today daily open 2891
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2938.16
Daily SMA50 2946.86
Daily SMA100 2910.53
Daily SMA200 2800.08
Levels
Previous Daily High 2894
Previous Daily Low 2852.5
Previous Weekly High 2944.25
Previous Weekly Low 2817.5
Previous Monthly High 3028.5
Previous Monthly Low 2952.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2878.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2868.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 2864.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 2837.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 2822.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 2905.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 2920.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 2947.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

