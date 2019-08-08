US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is flatlined near 97.55 as US yields stabilize

DXY is consolidating the recent losses coiling around the 97.55 level.

The level to beat for buyers are seen at 97.80, followed by 98.10 and 98.38 resistances.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is attempting to find some footing as the 10-year US bond yields are consolidating after falling sharply.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY found support at the 96.55 support above the 200 SMA. The bulls need a clear break beyond the 97.80 resistance to recapture the 98.10 level and the 50 SMA. Further up lies the 98.36 resistance.

DXY 30-minute chart

The greenback has been consolidating its recent losses for the third consecutive day. However, a daily close below 97.15 would be seen as a potential bearish continuation towards the 97.00 figure.

Additional key levels