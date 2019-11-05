US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is erasing last week’s losses, trading near 98.00 handle

  • The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rebounds to 54.7 and beat expectation helping DXY to add to its daily gains.
  • The Greenback is gaining traction now challenging the 98.00 handle at the end of the London session.
  
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading in a bull trend above its main SMAs. This Tuesday, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI came in better-than-expected adding to the bullish momentum to the Greenback.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
The Greenback is trading above its 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting potential bullish momentum in the medium term. A break above the 97.90 resistance should open the doors to further gains towards the 98.20 and 98.68 resistance levels. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen at 97.90 level followed by 97.60/70 on the way down. The daily close above the 97.45 level is alleviating the bearish pressure seen in the last weeks.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.94
Today Daily Change 0.40
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 97.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.88
Daily SMA50 98.34
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.57
Previous Daily Low 97.17
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.08

 

 

