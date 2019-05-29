US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is at a stone’s throw from the 2019 high

- DXY is up for the third consecutive day.
- The 2019 high is at 98.38, can the bulls reach that level?
DXY daily chart
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).
DXY 4-hour chart
The buck is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish bias in the medium term.
DXY 30-minute chart
DXY reached the 98.20 resistance (discussed on Tuesday). A breakout above that level can lead to the 2019 high at 98.38. On the flip side, if the market is unable to surpass the 98.20 resistance, DXY can start declining towards 97.90 and 97.70 support.
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|97.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.7
|Daily SMA50
|97.4
|Daily SMA100
|96.89
|Daily SMA200
|96.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.98
|Previous Daily Low
|97.7
|Previous Weekly High
|98.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.55
|Previous Monthly High
|98.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slumps, approaches multi-year low
The dollar enjoys a stronger demand post-Wall Street's opening, as the run toward safety persists, trading at fresh daily lows close to the multi-year one set this May at 1.1106.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USDJPY is treading water on 109 handle above lowest levels since Jan
The U.S. session has seen U.S. stocks tumble into negative territory again following further anxiety over the U.S. and Sino.
Gold prices supported in risk-off markets around 20 D EMA
Gold prices have been holding in positive territory on Wednesday with stocks in decline as global economic data continues to fall in under par while a protracted standoff between China and the U.S. amplifies global growth concerns looking forward.
It’s hard to see how a rate cut helps much in a trade war emergency
We don’t know how to judge the inverted yield curve at the 3-month/10-year. Bloomberg reports “the yield gap between three-month and 10-year Treasuries -- often watched as an early signal of pending recession -- fell to a 2007 low of minus 13 basis points Wednesday.”