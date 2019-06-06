US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY holds above 96.74 - All eyes on the NFP

DXY is having a hard time deciding which direction to go next.

The Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday may be the next catalyst for the US Dollar Index (DXY).

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).



DXY 4-hour chart

DXY found support at 96.74. Bulls can try to reach 97.30, 97.55 and 97.80 resistances to the upside. Support is at 96.74 and 96.40.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is under pressure below its main SMAs.

Additional key levels