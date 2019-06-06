US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY holds above 96.74 - All eyes on the NFP

- DXY is having a hard time deciding which direction to go next.
- The Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday may be the next catalyst for the US Dollar Index (DXY).
DXY daily chart
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).
DXY found support at 96.74. Bulls can try to reach 97.30, 97.55 and 97.80 resistances to the upside. Support is at 96.74 and 96.40.
DXY 30-minute chart
DXY is under pressure below its main SMAs.
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|97.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.7
|Daily SMA50
|97.52
|Daily SMA100
|97
|Daily SMA200
|96.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.37
|Previous Daily Low
|96.75
|Previous Weekly High
|98.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.55
|Previous Monthly High
|98.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.19
