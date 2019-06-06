US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY holds above 96.74 - All eyes on the NFP

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is having a hard time deciding which direction to go next. 
  • The Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday may be the next catalyst for the US Dollar Index (DXY).

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs). 


DXY 4-hour chart

DXY found support at 96.74. Bulls can try to reach 97.30, 97.55 and 97.80 resistances to the upside. Support is at 96.74 and 96.40.

DXY 30-minute chart 

DXY is under pressure below its main SMAs.

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.99
Today Daily Change -0.37
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 97.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.7
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97
Daily SMA200 96.52
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.37
Previous Daily Low 96.75
Previous Weekly High 98.29
Previous Weekly Low 97.55
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.19

 

 

