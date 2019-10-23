US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY gives back early gains, trading below the 97.60 level

- The US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing steam at the end of the New York session.
- The DXY recovery would gain strength on a daily close above 97.60 resistance.
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
DXY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|97.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.57
|Daily SMA50
|98.45
|Daily SMA100
|97.83
|Daily SMA200
|97.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.57
|Previous Daily Low
|97.26
|Previous Weekly High
|98.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.18
|Previous Monthly High
|99.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|97.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB
With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion
The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.
If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin
Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.