US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY gives back early gains, trading below the 97.60 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing steam at the end of the New York session. 
  • The DXY recovery would gain strength on a daily close above 97.60 resistance. 
 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) after a steep pullback down. 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. However, the market traded above 97.60 this Wednesday but failed to register a daily close above the level, making the nascent recovery slightly weaker in the short term. The main support is seen at 97.20, followed by 96.72.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above its 100 SMAs, suggesting a correction in the short term. The recovery would gain credibility on a daily close above 97.60. A break above the level can expose the next key resistance at 97.90 and the 98.20 level.

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.49
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 97.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.57
Daily SMA50 98.45
Daily SMA100 97.83
Daily SMA200 97.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.57
Previous Daily Low 97.26
Previous Weekly High 98.65
Previous Weekly Low 97.18
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.96

 

 

