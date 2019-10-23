US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY gives back early gains, trading below the 97.60 level

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing steam at the end of the New York session.

The DXY recovery would gain strength on a daily close above 97.60 resistance.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) after a steep pullback down.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. However, the market traded above 97.60 this Wednesday but failed to register a daily close above the level, making the nascent recovery slightly weaker in the short term. The main support is seen at 97.20, followed by 96.72.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above its 100 SMAs, suggesting a correction in the short term. The recovery would gain credibility on a daily close above 97.60. A break above the level can expose the next key resistance at 97.90 and the 98.20 level.

Additional key levels