US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY gaining momentum as buyers eye the 97.00 handle

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gaining some traction above its 200 DSMA.

Immediate resistances are at the 97.00 and 97.30 levels.

DXY daily chart





The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading just above 96.74 resistance while trading above the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA), all-in-all suggesting a potential resumption of the bull trend.



DXY 4-hour chart





DXY is supported near 96.74 and the 100 SMA. As the buyers are gaining some ground the next resistance to the upside are seen at the 97.00 and 97.30 levels.



DXY 30-minute chart





The market is bullish above its main SMAs. On the way down, support is seen at 96.60 and 96.36.



Additional key levels