US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY gaining momentum as buyers eye the 97.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gaining some traction above its 200 DSMA.
  • Immediate resistances are at the 97.00 and 97.30 levels.

 

DXY daily chart


 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading just above 96.74 resistance while trading above the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA), all-in-all suggesting a potential resumption of the bull trend. 


DXY 4-hour chart


 
DXY is supported near 96.74 and the 100 SMA. As the buyers are gaining some ground the next resistance to the upside are seen at the 97.00 and 97.30 levels.


DXY 30-minute chart


 
The market is bullish above its main SMAs. On the way down, support is seen at 96.60 and 96.36.


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.79
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 96.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.81
Daily SMA50 97.37
Daily SMA100 97.11
Daily SMA200 96.69
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.87
Previous Daily Low 96.28
Previous Weekly High 96.39
Previous Weekly Low 95.84
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.63

 

 

