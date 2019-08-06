US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY find some footing above 97.55 as US equities bounce sharply

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY regained some strength this Tuesday as the risk-on sentiment helped the greenback.
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at 97.80, followed by 98.10 and 98.38 supports. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback regained some ground as the market mood improved this Tuesday. The US equity market bounced sharply as China revalued the yuan, which was seen as a sign of easing tensions in the US-China trade war.  
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
 
DXY found support at the 96.16 support and the 200 SMA. Bulls want to break the 97.80 resistance and recapture the 98.10 level near the 50 SMA. 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading above the 50 SMA, suggesting a correction up in the near term. The market can find immediate support at the 97.55 and 97.30 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.63
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 97.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.55
Daily SMA50 97.22
Daily SMA100 97.29
Daily SMA200 96.93
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.11
Previous Daily Low 97.41
Previous Weekly High 98.94
Previous Weekly Low 97.9
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.68
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

