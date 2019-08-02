US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY extends decline as the Fed might cut in September

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY retraces down from the 2019 high as the Federal Reserve might cut rates in September. 
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at 98.10, followed by 97.80 and 97.55 supports. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, the greenback is currently retracing down from the 2019 highs. The market is speculating that there will be another 25bps interest rate cut this September.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
 
DXY is testing 98.10 support and the 50 SMA. The bulls would need to reclaim 98.38 and 98.68 resistance in order to resume the bull trend.  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. A break below 98.10 support should lead to 97.80 and the 97.55 level on the way down. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.09
Today Daily Change -0.28
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 98.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.5
Daily SMA50 97.22
Daily SMA100 97.27
Daily SMA200 96.92
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.94
Previous Daily Low 98.27
Previous Weekly High 98.09
Previous Weekly Low 97.13
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.45

 

 

