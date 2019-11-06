US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Wednesday parked below the 98.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY holds onto weekly gains this Wednesday ending the day virtually unchanged.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.00 handle. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its 100 and 200 DMAs. This Wednesday, the Greenback adds some modest gains ending the day just below the 98.00 handle. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
The Greenback is trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs after forming a double bottom. A break above the 98.00 resistance can lead to further gains towards the 98.65 and 99.26 resistance levels. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 97.65 level. Further down lies the 97.20 support near the monthly lows. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.95
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 97.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.82
Daily SMA50 98.34
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.01
Previous Daily Low 97.46
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

