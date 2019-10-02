US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Wednesday down near the 99.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Worse-than-expected data in the United States is triggering US Dollar weakness.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 99.00 figure. 
  • Investors will focus on the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index on Thursday.
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Wednesday, the ADP, the forerunner of the Nonfarm Payrolls scheduled on Friday, disappointed the market with only 135k vs. 140k expected in September. This adds to the already negative sentiment on DXY which started on Tuesday after the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in below expectations at 47.8 vs. 50.1 forecast. This was the worst reading in ten years. Investors will now focus on the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index on Thursday.

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is pulling back down as the market is trading at three-day lows. DXY is challenging the 99.00 figure. A break of the support can expose the 98.85 level and potentially the 98.30 support if the bears gather enough momentum.

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is under pressure below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 99.10 and 99.30 price levels.
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.02
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 99.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.61
Daily SMA50 98.3
Daily SMA100 97.74
Daily SMA200 97.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.67
Previous Daily Low 99.07
Previous Weekly High 99.31
Previous Weekly Low 98.29
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at three-day highs as the dollar keeps easing

EUR/USD at three-day highs as the dollar keeps easing

The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.0963, its highest in three days as concerns about a US recession sent speculative interest away from the greenback. EUR/USD advance limited, correction could extend up to 1.1000.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal

GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal

GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles

USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles

The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.

USD/JPY News

Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500

Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500

The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.

Gold News

Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay

Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay

US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures