US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Thursday at its highest in three weeks, nearing 98.30 key level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is up for the fourth consecutive day and closed Thursday above the 98.00 handle.
  • Resistances are located at the 98.30 and 98.65 price levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). This Thursday the Greenback broke above the 98.00 handle, trading at its highest in 15 trading sessions. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above its 50 and 100 SMAs after rebounding from the double bottom at the start of the month. The market closed Thursday above the 98.00 handle while nearing the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. 
 
The level to beat for bulls is the 98.30 resistance. This is an important resistance as the 50 DMA is located at 98.33. If broken, the market could appreciate towards 98.65 and the 99.26 resistance if the bulls gather enough steam.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.00, 97.80 and 97.65 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.13
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 97.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.76
Daily SMA50 98.34
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.98
Previous Daily Low 97.78
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.23

 

 

