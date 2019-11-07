US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Thursday at its highest in three weeks, nearing 98.30 key level

DXY is up for the fourth consecutive day and closed Thursday above the 98.00 handle.

Resistances are located at the 98.30 and 98.65 price levels.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DMAs). This Thursday the Greenback broke above the 98.00 handle, trading at its highest in 15 trading sessions.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is trading above its 50 and 100 SMAs after rebounding from the double bottom at the start of the month. The market closed Thursday above the 98.00 handle while nearing the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.

The level to beat for bulls is the 98.30 resistance. This is an important resistance as the 50 DMA is located at 98.33. If broken, the market could appreciate towards 98.65 and the 99.26 resistance if the bulls gather enough steam.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.00, 97.80 and 97.65 price levels.

Additional key levels