US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ending the week virtually unchanged above the 96.00 figure

- The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below the 200 DSMA putting the bull trend at risk.
- Immediate resistance is at the 96.46 and 96.74 levels.
DXY daily chart
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below 96.46 key support and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA) suggesting a potential halt to the bull trend. DXY is about to end the week virtually unchanged.
DXY 4-hour chart
DXY is under pressure below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Sellers want to reach 95.74 and 95.17 on the way down. Immediate resistance is at 96.46 and 96.74.
DXY 30-minute chart
The market is consolidating near its main SMAs as DXY remains under pressure below the 96.46 resistance. Buyers would need to break this resistance in order to create a recovery.
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|96.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.9
|Daily SMA50
|97.4
|Daily SMA100
|97.12
|Daily SMA200
|96.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.39
|Previous Daily Low
|96.14
|Previous Weekly High
|97.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.15
|Previous Monthly High
|98.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
