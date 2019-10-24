US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY easing from four-day highs, trading above 97.60 level

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading at four-day highs as the recovery is gaining some strength.

The main resistances on the way up are seen near 97.90 and 98.20 price levels.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) after a sharp pullback down.

DXY four-hour chart

The market broke above the 97.60 resistance this Thursday and challenged the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. The recovery is gaining some steam and the next resistances on the way up can be seen near 97.90 and the 98.20 price levels.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 97.60 and 97.45 level.

Additional key levels