US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY down little, up little as the NY session is about to end

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is recovering slightly after being on the back foot this Wednesday.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 97.30 and 97.55.

 

DXY daily chart

 

The US Dollar Index (DXY) had a small consolidation day this Wednesday. It is trading in a bull trend just above its main simple moving average (DSMA).

 

DXY 4-hour chart

 

The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls would need a break above 97.30 to reach 97.55 on the way up.

 

 

DXY 30-minute chart

 

DXY found some support near 97.15 and the 100 SMA. In the event the level is breached 97.00 and 96.80 can become bear targets.

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.22
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 97.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.77
Daily SMA50 97.22
Daily SMA100 97.16
Daily SMA200 96.8
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.44
Previous Daily Low 96.92
Previous Weekly High 97.59
Previous Weekly Low 96.79
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

