US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY down for the third day and hovering above 97.00

Market participants will be looking at the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI this Wednesday.

DXY is under bearish pressure as the market found some support at 97.00.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs). The index has been declining in the last three days.



DXY 4-hour chart

DXY remain under bearish pressure. DXY has found some footing at the 97.00 handle. Bulls might try to reach 97.30, 97.55 and 97.80. If 97.00 is broken to the downside, the market can reach 96.74.



Additional key levels