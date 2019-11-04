US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY consolidates last week’s losses, holds above 97.20 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Despite a modest bounce, on a medium term basis, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains under bearish pressure at the start of the week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 97.20 support. 
  • Resistance is seen at the 97.45 level.   
  
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading near 3.5-month lows below its main SMAs. This Monday the Index is holding just above the October lows, still under heavy bearish pressure. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
The Greenback is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below 97.20 can open the doors to further losses towards the 97.00 figure and the 96.60/70 support level. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is starting the week with a mild bounce from the 97.20 level, trading now above its 50 and 100 SMAs but below a downward sloping 200 SMA. Resistance is seen at 97.45 followed by 97.60/70 on the way up. A daily close above 97.45 could somewhat alleviate the bearish pressure.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.34
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 97.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.96
Daily SMA50 98.35
Daily SMA100 97.87
Daily SMA200 97.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.46
Previous Daily Low 97.16
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at daily lows sub-1.1150

EUR/USD at daily lows sub-1.1150

The  EUR/USD pair is lower in range, holding near October’s high but down a handful of pips daily basis, as the dollar extend its modest recovery across the board. EU data continue pointing to a steeper economic slowdown in Q4.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI

GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends gains to the 108.50 area

USD/JPY extends gains to the 108.50 area

The USD/JPY pair rose further during the American session and printed a fresh daily high at 108.50.

USD/JPY News

Gold is heading lower as stock continue to rally

Gold is heading lower as stock continue to rally

Gold looks like it's stuck between a range between USD 1520 and around USD 1474 per ounce.

Gold News

Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility

Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility

Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures