US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY consolidates last week’s losses, holds above 97.20 level

Despite a modest bounce, on a medium term basis, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains under bearish pressure at the start of the week.

The level to beat for bears is the 97.20 support.

Resistance is seen at the 97.45 level.

DXY daily chart

DXY is trading near 3.5-month lows below its main SMAs. This Monday the Index is holding just above the October lows, still under heavy bearish pressure.

DXY 4-hour chart

The Greenback is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below 97.20 can open the doors to further losses towards the 97.00 figure and the 96.60/70 support level.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is starting the week with a mild bounce from the 97.20 level, trading now above its 50 and 100 SMAs but below a downward sloping 200 SMA. Resistance is seen at 97.45 followed by 97.60/70 on the way up. A daily close above 97.45 could somewhat alleviate the bearish pressure.

Additional key levels