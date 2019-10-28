US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY consolidates last week’s gains, trades above 97.70 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading off five-day highs as the buck is trading mixed this Monday.
  • The main resistances are seen near 97.90 and 98.20 price levels. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) after a sharp decline in October. This Monday, the buck is trading mixed, consolidating the gains made last week. The market will need to surpass the 100 DMA near 97.86 to boost the potential recovery.

DXY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, DXY is trading above a descending 50 SMA. In order to gain credibility, the recovery would need to break 97.90 to potentially reach 98.20 and 98.66 price levels on the way up.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above its 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen in the 97.70/60 zone and further down at the 97.45 level. 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.76
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 97.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.35
Daily SMA50 98.42
Daily SMA100 97.85
Daily SMA200 97.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.9
Previous Daily Low 97.57
Previous Weekly High 97.9
Previous Weekly Low 97.15
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

