US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY clings to daily gains near the 99.00 handle

Political headlines in the United States give DXY a boost.

The level to beat for bulls is the 99.10 resistance.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Political headlines in the United States boosted the Greenback this Wednesday.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY rose almost to the 99.10 resistance as the market is trading above its SMAs. A break above the 99.10 resistance is needed for a test of the 2019 high at 99.38.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.85 and 98.60 price level.

Additional key levels