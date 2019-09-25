US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY clings to daily gains near the 99.00 handle

  • Political headlines in the United States give DXY a boost. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 99.10 resistance. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Political headlines in the United States boosted the Greenback this Wednesday. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY rose almost to the 99.10 resistance as the market is trading above its SMAs. A break above the 99.10 resistance is needed for a test of the 2019 high at 99.38. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.85 and 98.60 price level.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99
Today Daily Change 0.67
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 98.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.49
Daily SMA50 98.1
Daily SMA100 97.66
Daily SMA200 97.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.71
Previous Daily Low 98.29
Previous Weekly High 98.75
Previous Weekly Low 98.04
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines

EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines

News that Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump fueled risk aversion but were later offset by news that the US Justice Department concluded that Trump didn’t violate the campaign finance laws. EUR/USD measly 30 pips away from multi-year lows.

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD has fallen toward 1.2350. Parliament has reconvened and considers the next steps. Elections, a motion of no confidence and a Brexit extension are all on the cards.

USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108 on upbeat market mood

USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108 on upbeat market mood

The USD/JPY pair capitalized on the broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market sentiment on Wednesday to reach a fresh daily high of 107.88.

XAU/USD tumbles to $1500 on USD strength

XAU/USD tumbles to $1500 on USD strength

Gold prices are sharply lower on Wednesday, on the back of a rally of the US Dollar across the board. Price traded near multi-week highs earlier today above $1,535/oz and currently stands at $1,506 under pressure.

A note on American Congressional impeachment

A note on American Congressional impeachment

President Trump has not been impeached.  The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.

