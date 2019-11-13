US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY clinging to November highs as Fed’s Powell testify

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is trading at daily highs challenging the 98.40 resistance.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 98.40 resistance level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Wednesday the Greenback is pressuring the 98.40 level just above the 50 DMA. Fed’s chief, Jerome Powell, is testifying on the economy before a special Congressional commission. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is clinging to monthly gains while challenging the 98.40 resistance. If the market breaks above the 98.40 resistance on a daily basis, there is room for further potential upside towards the 98.65 and the 99.26 resistances.
  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.30, 98.20 and 98.10 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.39
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 98.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.73
Daily SMA50 98.29
Daily SMA100 97.96
Daily SMA200 97.55
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.42
Previous Daily Low 98.21
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 as Chief Powell testifies

EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 as Chief Powell testifies

The market is showing little reaction to Fed’s Chief words, although the greenback remains strong. EUR/USD piercing the 1.1000 figure and at a fresh one-month low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell

USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell

Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet

Gold: Recovering from 3-month lows, not out of the woods yet

Having found some support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move in the previous session, gold managed to gain some follow-through traction on Wednesday.

Gold News

Australian employment Preview: Little can change RBA’s dovish stance

Australian employment Preview: Little can change RBA’s dovish stance

Australia will release this Thursday its October employment data. The economy is expected to have added 15.0K new jobs in the month, following a 14.7K increase in September.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures