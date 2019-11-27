US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY climbs to 5-week highs, nearing 98.50 key resistance

  • DXY is approaching the 98.50 key resistance
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 98.50 price level. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Wednesday, DXY is gaining ground near a critical resistance at the 98.50 level.
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. If the buyers can break the 98.50 level, the market could appreciate towards the 99.20 level and potentialy to the 99.67 level (2019 high). 
     

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
The DXY is climbing up above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 98.20 level. Further down, lies the 98.00 handle which can also act as support. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.43
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 98.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.97
Daily SMA50 98.23
Daily SMA100 98.09
Daily SMA200 97.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.38
Previous Daily Low 98.23
Previous Weekly High 98.31
Previous Weekly Low 97.68
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.5

 

 

