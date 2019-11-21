US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY climbing to daily highs towards the 98.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is stabilizing in the 97.70-98.00 price zone.
  • The level to buyers for bulls is the 98.00 handle followed by the 98.20 and 98.40 price levels. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Thursday, the market is stabilizing in the 97.70-98.00 price zone.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is consolidating in the 97.70-98.00 zone while below the 50 and 200 SMAs. From a bullish perspective, the market would need to trade above the 98.00 handle on a daily closing basis. If the bullish breakout is successful, the market could appreciate towards the 98.20 and 98.40, near the November highs.
   

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
 
The greenback is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 97.70 level. However, a break below this level might lead to the 97.50 level. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.94
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 97.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.87
Daily SMA50 98.24
Daily SMA100 98.05
Daily SMA200 97.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.04
Previous Daily Low 97.84
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits two-week highs near 1.11 amid trade hopes

EUR/USD hits two-week highs near 1.11 amid trade hopes

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.11, trading at the highest since November 5. Hopes that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are improving the market mood and weighing on the safe-haven dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses and hits fresh lows near 1.2910

GBP/USD reverses and hits fresh lows near 1.2910

The GBP/USD pair dropped from the highest level since Monday at 1.2969 to 1.2912, slightly above Asian session lows. The reversal took place amid a stronger US dollar across the board.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through

USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through

USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.

Gold News

Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment

Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment

Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures